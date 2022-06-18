All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Meta to launch avatar clothing store on Facebook next week

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced that the company is rolling out a new clothing store where users can buy digital outfits.

@JakConnorTT
Published Sat, Jun 18 2022 2:04 AM CDT
Mark Zuckerberg has announced that Meta is releasing a new online clothing store for avatars where users will be able to purchase outfits.

Zuckerberg, along with Instagram's vice president of fashion partnerships, Eva Chen, took to Instagram Live to announce "Meta Avatar Store" is coming to Facebook next week and will allow users to explore a virtual store across Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger. Users will be able to purchase digital clothes for their avatars, and it will feature notable brands of clothing such as Prada, Balenciaga, and Thom Browne. According to TechCrunch, the price for these outfits has yet to be revealed.

The new store will eventually become a marketplace where developers will be able to create their own clothing lines/brands and sell them on the marketplace, according to Zuckerberg. Furthermore, Zuckerberg stated that digital goods will be "an important way to express yourself in the metaverse". Residents in the United States, Canada, Thailand, and Mexico will be able to access the Meta Avatar Store next week.

Meta to launch avatar clothing store on Facebook next week 01 | TweakTown.com
NEWS SOURCES:techcrunch.com, facebook.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

