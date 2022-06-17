Starfield makes humorous reference to Morrowind and Oblivion

Starfield's starting traits pays homage to one of the most notorious mechanics in Morrowind.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

While re-watching the Starfield gameplay reveal trailer, I noticed something quite humorous: The new space odyssey makes a direct reference to something that all Morrowind (and Obliion) players spent a lot of time doing. I'm talking about spamming the jump button, of course.

Starfield's Serpent's Embrace trait rewards you for constantly grav-jumping, and also takes something away if you stop: "You grew up worshipping the Great Serpent. Grav jumping provides a temporary boost to health and endurance, but health and endurance are lowered if you don't continue jumping regularly--like an addiction," the trait reads.

Jumping everywhere all the time was a great way to level up Acrobatics in Morrowind and Oblivion, which in turn made it a great way to level up your character. It doesn't look like Starfield will have these skills, but we at least know some of the traits will give brief callbacks to older legendary RPGs.

Other hilarious traits include Kid Stuff, which give you a set of parents in the game that you can visit any time. The trade off is that 10% of all your money is deducted from your account and automatically sent to them.

Starfield releases sometime in 2023 on Xbox Series X/S and PC.