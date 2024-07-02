Starfield player pitches one of the most ambitious mod ideas of all time

One Starfield player has an ambitious idea for a mod for the space sim: Incorporating the entirety of Elder Scrolls' Tamriel landmass into the game.

A Starfield gamer has come up with one of the most aspirational mod ideas of all time...and it would be an incredible feat to pull off.

Bethesda games are no stranger to incredibly ambitious world-changing mods. Creations like Fallout London, Skywind, and Skyblivion aim to add new maps and recreate whole games within another game.

So...what about Starfield? One fan has pitched a crazy idea: What if a team of modders could recreate the whole landmass of Elder Scrolls' fantasy world of Tamriel within Starfield's next-gen Creation Engine?

Starfield player New-Star-340 laid out their vision on Reddit. It should be noted that this is just a pitch, and at the time of reporting, the project is not currently in development.

Project Tamriel is an ambitious and groundbreaking modding endeavor that aims to bring the entirety of Tamriel from The Elder Scrolls series into the expansive universe of Starfield.

This project will seamlessly integrate Skyrim, Oblivion, and Morrowind into Starfield, creating a unified and immersive experience on a single distant planet. By including iconic items, detailed maps, and beloved quests from these classic games, we are dedicated to reimagining Tamriel with a unique Starfield twist.

Vision

Imagine traversing the breathtaking landscapes of Skyrim, exploring the mystical realms of Morrowind, and experiencing the grandeur of Oblivion-all within the advanced, immersive environment of Starfield. Our vision is to create a cohesive and richly detailed world where fans can rediscover their favorite Elder Scrolls locations and adventures, now with a starfield twist of perspective.

Key Features

Complete Integration of Skyrim:

  • Experience the snowy peaks, lush forests, and iconic cities of Skyrim reimagined in Starfield's universe.
  • Enjoy familiar quests, characters, and lore with new Starfield-inspired elements.
  • Enhanced graphics, physics, and gameplay mechanics.

Expansive Tamriel World:

  • Oblivion and Morrowind will follow Skyrim, bringing their unique environments, quests, and items to this new world.
  • Surrounding regions of Tamriel will be added to create a comprehensive and immersive planet.

Authentic Items and Quests:

  • All weapons, armor, spells, and items from the Elder Scrolls series will be meticulously ported and updated.
  • Quests will be faithfully recreated, ensuring an authentic yet fresh experience for players.

Modular Release Structure:

  • The project will be released in sections, starting with Skyrim, followed by Oblivion and Morrowind.
  • Each section will be fully playable and polished, ensuring high-quality content throughout the project's development.

NEWS SOURCE:reddit.com

