Starfield player pitches one of the most ambitious mod ideas of all time

One Starfield player has an ambitious idea for a mod for the space sim: Incorporating the entirety of Elder Scrolls' Tamriel landmass into the game.

Bethesda games are no stranger to incredibly ambitious world-changing mods. Creations like Fallout London, Skywind, and Skyblivion aim to add new maps and recreate whole games within another game.

So...what about Starfield? One fan has pitched a crazy idea: What if a team of modders could recreate the whole landmass of Elder Scrolls' fantasy world of Tamriel within Starfield's next-gen Creation Engine?

Starfield player New-Star-340 laid out their vision on Reddit. It should be noted that this is just a pitch, and at the time of reporting, the project is not currently in development.