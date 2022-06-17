All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Elon Musk explains what 'freedom of speech' will look like on Twitter

Elon Musk has sat down with Twitter employees to answer several questions, some aimed at Musk's beliefs around freedom of speech.

@JakConnorTT
Published Fri, Jun 17 2022 1:55 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has sat down with Twitter employees to answer a series of questions regarding his acquisition of Twitter and any potential coming changes.

Elon Musk explains what 'freedom of speech' will look like on Twitter 01 | TweakTown.com

Elon Musk has previously explained in small portions what he believes Twitter should transform into. He has mentioned implementing an expansion of freedom of speech on the platform and rolling back some of the current moderation. Musk has previously said that he is against permanent bans and that he would unban former President Donald Trump and other banned accounts while also removing any form of content moderation that is outside of the written law.

Musk was asked for his thoughts on freedom of speech at the recent meeting, where he explained that for Twitter, there is "freedom of speech or freedom of reach". The Tesla CEO then used an example of an individual being able to legally able to "walk into the middle of Times Square and deny the Holocaust", but that doesn't mean that individuals message should be reached by millions of other people. Adding that he believes people should have the right to say "pretty outrageous things that are within the bounds of the law".

"So I think people should be allowed to say pretty outrageous things that are within the bounds of the law, but then that doesn't get amplified, it doesn't get, you know, a ton of reach," said Musk.

Read more: Elon Musk opens up about what Twitter will become under his rule

Buy at Amazon

Elon Musk SpaceX Shirt - Space X Black T-Shirt for Men and Women

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$19.15
$19.15$19.15-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/17/2022 at 1:54 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:wccftech.com, seekingalpha.com, abc.net.au, edition.cnn.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.