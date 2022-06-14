All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Tesla spontaneously combusts sitting in a junkyard, kept reigniting

Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District struggled to extinguish a Tesla fire that kept re-igniting, requiring a creative solution.

@AdamHuntTT
Published Tue, Jun 14 2022 5:07 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

A Tesla in a wrecking yard in Sacramento caught fire after sitting there for about three weeks after being involved in an accident.

Firefighters from the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District arrived at the scene to the vehicle engulfed in flames but struggled to extinguish the fire when hosing it down with water. The fire continued to re-ignite itself alongside off-gassing from the battery compartment. Turning the car on its side allowed access for the firefighters to the compartment, but the fire continued to re-ignite due to residual heat.

Ultimately to extinguish the fire, the firefighters and personnel from the wrecking yard were able to extinguish the fire permanently by digging a pit to place the car in and filling it with water. The pit allowed the battery compartment to be submerged and helped reduce the water needed to fully extinguish the blaze, estimated at around 4500 gallons (17034 liters).

Tesla spontaneously combusts sitting in a junkyard, kept reigniting 01 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

1:32 Scale Model 3 Alloy Car Model Diecast Toy Vehicles

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$19.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/14/2022 at 5:07 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:futurism.com, facebook.com, kcra.com, twitter.com

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.