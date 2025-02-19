All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Artificial Intelligence

Elon Musk launches Grok 3, new xAI chatbot can be used on X or through decicated Grok app

Elon Musk announces Grok 3 is now in the wild: xAI's impressive new AI chatbot can be found on X, or through a dedicated Grok app for iOS and Android.

Elon Musk launches Grok 3, new xAI chatbot can be used on X or through decicated Grok app
Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute read time
TL;DR: Elon Musk's xAI startup has launched Grok 3, an advanced AI chatbot integrated into X with a dedicated app for iOS and Android. Available to Premium+ subscribers, Grok 3 offers enhanced computing power, a "Big Brain" mode for complex tasks, and a DeepSearch feature. It challenges current AI models and repositions xAI in the open-source LLM race.

Elon Musk has announced that his xAI startup has just launched Grok 3, the latest AI chatbot that integrates tightly into X and it even has a dedicated app available on both iOS and Android operating systems.

Grok 3 is being rolled out immediately to Premium+ subscribers on X, while we have a new subsciption for xAI is being rolled out called SuperGrok, for users accessing Grok 3 through the mobile app or on the Grok.com website. Grok 3 can generate text and images without the guardrails against sexually aggressive imagery, vulgarity, or the reproduction of well-known people's likenesses.

During a livestream sitting with 3 xAI engineers earlier this week, Musk said: "Grok 3 across the board is in a league of its own" . Musk added that Grok 3 far outpaces Grok 2 with "more than 10 times" the computing power, killing it in AI benchmarks across the planet. Musk calls Grok 3 "maximally truth-seeking AI, even if that truth is sometimes at odds with what is politically correct".

The SpaceX and Tesla boss says that Grok 3 has a new "Big Brain" mode for those complex research tasks, far and above what a normal AI chatbot can do. Grok 3 features a smart search engine feature called DeepSearch (take that, DeepSeek) which xAI describes as a reasoning-based chatbot capable of articulating its thought process when responding to your queries.

Gil Luria, managing director at DA Davidson, said: "The introduction of Grok-3 puts xAI back in the race for leadership in open-source LLMs [large language models]. It outperforms the current state-of-the-art models on some benchmarks, which makes xAI relevant again".

