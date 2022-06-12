All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Tachyum Prodigy CPU: insane 128 cores @ 5.7GHz, 16-channel DDR5, 950W+

Tachyum's new Prodigy T16128-AIX CPU: 128 cores @ 5.7GHz with 16-channel DDR5-7200, PCIe 5.0 x64 lanes, 950W insanity CPU.

Published Sun, Jun 12 2022 11:51 PM CDT
Tachyum unveiled their new Prodigy CPUs not too long ago, with some bonkers specifications that seem far too crazy as the company is getting closer to the launch of some of its Prodigy CPUs that are now in pre-order status for evaluation kits.

The flagship Tachyum Prodigy T16128-AIX CPU will reportedly pack up to 128 cores, crazy 5.7GHz CPU clocks, just-as-insane 16-channel DDR5-7200 memory support, and once-again-insane 950W TDP. The 128 custom-designed 64-bit cores will be running at 5.7GHz+ according to the company, made on the 5nm process node and support 1-2TB/sec of memory bandwidth depending on the setup.

Tachyum says that it will be sampling the 128-core CPU "end of 2022". There is also hardware coherency that supports both 2 and 4-socket systems for some truly crazy performance... there are a lot of performance claims here, where Tachyum uses NVIDIA's new Hopper-based H100 GPU in its benchmark comparisons.

Some of the main features of the Prodigy CPUs includes:

  • 128 high-performance unified 64-bit cores running up to 5.7 GHz
  • 16 DDR5 memory controllers
  • 64 PCIe 5.0 lanes
  • Multiprocessor support for 4-socket and 2-socket platforms
  • Rack solutions for both air-cooled and liquid-cooled data centers
  • SPECrate 2017 Integer performance of around 4x Intel 8380 and around 3x AMD 7763HPC
  • Double-Precision Floating-Point performance is 3x NVIDIA H100
  • AI FP8 performance is 6x NVIDIA H100
  • Prodigy T16128-AIX: 128 CPU cores - 5.7GHz - 16-channel DDR5-7200 - Gen5 x64 - 950W High-end AI/HPC
  • Prodigy T16128-AIM: 128 CPU cores - 4.5 GHz - 16-channel DDR5-7200 - Gen5 x64 - 700W Mid-range AI/HPC
  • Prodigy T16128-AIE: 128 CPU cores - 4.0 GHz - 16-channel DDR5-7200 - Gen5 x64 - 600W Entry AI/HPC
  • Prodigy T16128-HT: 128 CPU cores - 4.5 GHz - 16-channel DDR5-6400 - Gen5 x64 - 300W Throughput
  • Prodigy T864-HS: 64 CPU cores - 5.7 GHz - 8-channel DDR5-6400 - Gen5 x32 - 300W Speed
  • Prodigy T864-HT: 64 CPU cores - 4.5 GHz - 8-channel DDR5-6400 - Gen5 x32 - 300W Efficiency
  • Prodigy T832-HS: 32 CPU cores - 5.7 GHz - 8-channel DDR5-6400 - Gen5 x32 - 300W Entry Level
  • Prodigy T832-LP: 32 CPU cores - 3.2 GHz - 8-channel DDR5-4800 - Gen5 x32 - 180W Low Power
Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

