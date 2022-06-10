All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

New study reveals Bitcoin decentralization and anonymity 'failures'

A new study reveals more centralization in Bitcoin and address-linking techniques that can be used to undermine its anonymity.

@AdamHuntTT
Published Fri, Jun 10 2022 5:54 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

A study on bitcoin titled "Cooperation among an anonymous group protected Bitcoin during failures of decentralization" has yet to be peer-reviewed.

New study reveals Bitcoin decentralization and anonymity 'failures' 01 | TweakTown.com

Researchers have assessed blockchain data from the early days of Bitcoin, finding "wealth, income, and resources in the bitcoin community were highly centralized." Mining activity between 2009 and 2011, when Bitcoin was first introduced and when it was of equivalent value to the U.S., respectively, showed that the majority of Bitcoin was mined and owned by only 64 "agents."

These early adopters mined a collective 2,676,800 Bitcoin, valued at about $81 billion at the time of writing. Despite being intended to be decentralized, the network was kept alive by the small group that possessed the "computational resources" to continue mining.

The study also showed ways to all but determine exactly who is trading the cryptocurrency by using "address-linking" techniques to bypass Bitcoin's identity-masking. They assert that all Bitcoin transactions are "pseudonymous," rather than truly anonymous, and that address-linking could "compromise bitcoin's anonymity."

You can read more from the study here, and this op-ed on the study's findings here.

Buy at Amazon

Bitcoin Commemorative Coin 24K Gold Plated BTC Limited Edition

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$4.00
$4.00$4.00$4.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/10/2022 at 5:54 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:interestingengineering.com, aidenlab.org, coindesk.com

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.