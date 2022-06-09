SK hynix to debut HBM3 memory on NVIDIA H100 Tensor Core GPU
SK hynix proudly announces its super-fast HBM3 memory will debut on world's largest and most powerful accelerator: NVIDIA H100 GPU.
SK hynix announced its super-fast next-gen HBM3 memory in October 2021, and now it's here: powering NVIDIA's new H100 Tensor Core GPU, SK Hynix has kicked off mass production of HBM3 DRAM.
The announcement comes in on schedule to allow NVIDIA to unleash its new H100 Tensor Core GPUs, with NVIDIA recently completing its performance evaluation of SK hynix's HBM3 samples. SK hynix will be providing HBM3 for NVIDIA H100 GPUs starting in Q3 2022, with the South Korean giant to "expand HBM3 volume in the first half in accordance with NVIDIA's schedule".
SK hynix will be providing HBM3 memory that will be pushing 819GB/sec memory bandwidth, which is the equivalent to the transmission of 163 x 1080p movies (5GB in size) every, single, second. Kevin (Jongwon) Noh, president, and chief marketing officer at SK hynix said: "We aim to become a solution provider that deeply understands and addresses our customers' needs through continuous open collaboration".
- Mass production of world's best-performing DRAM, HBM3, comes just seven months after development announcement
- HBM3 to be combined with NVIDIA H100 Tensor Core GPU for accelerated computing
- SK hynix aims to solidify leadership in premium DRAM market