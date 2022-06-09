All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Apple gives iPhone users the green light to use Nintendo controllers

Apple has officially given iPhone users the big green light to use Nintendo Switch controllers (Joy-Con) to play mobile games.

@JakConnorTT
Published Thu, Jun 9 2022 7:17 AM CDT
Developers that are currently exploring Apple's coming iOS 16 update have posted screenshots online revealing Nintendo controller support across the OS.

The news reported by TechSpot points out that Apple has already given support for Xbox and PlayStation controllers, and according to developers digging through the iOS 16 developer preview OS and providing screenshots of the backend, Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controllers can now be connected.

Notably, developers have stated that both Joy-Con controllers can be connected at once, and "you can dynamically switch between using both joy-cons as a single controller or 2 separate controllers" by simply holding the screenshot and home button at the same time. This feature is particularly helpful for mobile gamers that are wanting to play a two-player local match on a single Apple device.

TechSpot also mentions that in the future, Apple may consider adding development support for the Joy-Con's motion controls/HD rumble, which would no doubt be a welcomed feature.

NEWS SOURCE:techspot.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

