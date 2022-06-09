Apple gives iPhone users the green light to use Nintendo controllers

Apple has officially given iPhone users the big green light to use Nintendo Switch controllers (Joy-Con) to play mobile games.

Developers that are currently exploring Apple's coming iOS 16 update have posted screenshots online revealing Nintendo controller support across the OS.

The news reported by TechSpot points out that Apple has already given support for Xbox and PlayStation controllers, and according to developers digging through the iOS 16 developer preview OS and providing screenshots of the backend, Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controllers can now be connected.

Notably, developers have stated that both Joy-Con controllers can be connected at once, and "you can dynamically switch between using both joy-cons as a single controller or 2 separate controllers" by simply holding the screenshot and home button at the same time. This feature is particularly helpful for mobile gamers that are wanting to play a two-player local match on a single Apple device.

TechSpot also mentions that in the future, Apple may consider adding development support for the Joy-Con's motion controls/HD rumble, which would no doubt be a welcomed feature.