Microsoft: hey guys, Edge has saved you 273 petabytes of RAM

Microsoft is proud of the fact that its Edge browser and its "Sleeping Tabs" feature has saved users an incredible amount of RAM.

In a new tweet, just over the last 28 days on Windows devices, the company last slept an incredible 6 billion tabs has saved users 273.7 petabytes (273,700TB) of RAM. That works out to roughly 39.1MB of RAM saved per tab, which is quite insane.

Microsoft added the new Sleeping Tabs feature to Edge in January 2021, designed to help users -- like me, and I'm sure you, and many others -- from having their RAM gobbled up with a billion browser tabs. Right now I have 50+ open, so this feature makes sense and makes me want to properly try Edge out.

39MB per tab might not be something you'd worry about with 16GB of RAM, but more 32GB and 64GB RAM and beyond... but for laptop users and people with older PCs with much less RAM... that really does help. On laptops, you can also save on battery life if your browser tabs are using less RAM, and that'll all add up at the end of the day.

Sleeping Tabs is enabled by default, so you won't need to enable it to benefit -- but you can tweak it, however, by going into Edge then Settings then System and Performance - Optimize Performance.