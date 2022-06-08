All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Microsoft: hey guys, Edge has saved you 273 petabytes of RAM

Microsoft Edge 'Sleeping Tabs' feature has saved users a combined 273 petabytes of RAM, which is roughly 39MB saved per tab!

@anthony256
Published Wed, Jun 8 2022 9:04 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Microsoft is proud of the fact that its Edge browser and its "Sleeping Tabs" feature has saved users an incredible amount of RAM.

In a new tweet, just over the last 28 days on Windows devices, the company last slept an incredible 6 billion tabs has saved users 273.7 petabytes (273,700TB) of RAM. That works out to roughly 39.1MB of RAM saved per tab, which is quite insane.

Microsoft added the new Sleeping Tabs feature to Edge in January 2021, designed to help users -- like me, and I'm sure you, and many others -- from having their RAM gobbled up with a billion browser tabs. Right now I have 50+ open, so this feature makes sense and makes me want to properly try Edge out.

39MB per tab might not be something you'd worry about with 16GB of RAM, but more 32GB and 64GB RAM and beyond... but for laptop users and people with older PCs with much less RAM... that really does help. On laptops, you can also save on battery life if your browser tabs are using less RAM, and that'll all add up at the end of the day.

Sleeping Tabs is enabled by default, so you won't need to enable it to benefit -- but you can tweak it, however, by going into Edge then Settings then System and Performance - Optimize Performance.

Microsoft: hey guys, Edge has saved you 273 petabytes of RAM 08 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB DDR5 32GB (2x16GB) 5600MHz

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$299.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/8/2022 at 9:04 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:techspot.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.