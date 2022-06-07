All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Diablo Immortal legendary gem drop rates: 1 in 2000 for 5-star gems

Diablo Immortal's legendary gem drop rates have been compiled by gamers, and they're not good...especially 5-star legendary gems.

Published Tue, Jun 7 2022 12:23 PM CDT   |   Updated Tue, Jun 7 2022 2:18 PM CDT
How difficult is it to find legendary gems in Diablo Immortal? Pretty tough. Here are the drop rates for legendary gems, and how much you may have to pay to get them.

Diablo Immortal's microtransactions are causing lots of controversy among core fans and newcomers alike. The endgame has been exposed as an incredibly layered pay-to-win style system wherein players are strongly pushed towards buying Legendary Crests for real money in order to find high-powered gems that can boost items and equipment. While not entirely necessary for PVE, winning PVP battles is largely determined by the extra buffs provided by these specific gems.

The legendary gems are exceedingly rare and come in multiple grades, ranging from 1-star to 5-star. Gamers have compiled a list of drop rate probabilities for each grade, and we've put that into a simple table for convenience.

This is by no means definitive and is based on math and information provided by the community. The results are interesting to say the least...and not in a good way. The probability rates are based around information passed to YouTuber Gregg2g and those compiled by players on various forums and social media channels.

For reference, gamers can apply a maximum of 10x Legendary Crests per Elder Rift. Each Legendary Crest is a guaranteed Legendary Gem, and the grades are based on the probabilities above. Buying 10x Legendary Crests costs about $25.

Read Also: Diablo Immortal demands $500,000 to fully upgrade a character

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

