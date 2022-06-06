All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Classified Chinese military secrets leaked on a video game forum

A gamer has posted on a video game forum what seems to be classified Chinese military secrets in an attempt to change the game.

Published Mon, Jun 6 2022 2:03 AM CDT
A gamer has taken complaining to a new level as they have decided to seemingly leak classified Chinese military information on a forum in an attempt to get developers to change the game.

Kotaku has reported that OSINTtechnical has found a post on War Thunder's forums that shows classified military documents and an image of armament schematics that showcase a round that is fired by Chinese tanks. Notably, the post was removed from War Thunder's forums, but not before it was shared numerous times across multiple social media such as Twitter and Reddit.

Furthermore, Chinese-speaking gamers have translated the leaked schematics and provided a long list of dimensions, velocity, precision, capabilities, gun caliber, and more. The forums moderators informed Kotaku that community managers decided to immediately ban the user who posted the leak "as the information on this particular shell is still classified in China". Adding to that, the moderators said that posting any classified information on War Thunder's forums is prohibited, and the developers will "never use it in their work."

