All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1
TRENDING NOW: Elon Musk asks about Jeffrey Epstein + Ghislaine Maxwell client list

Jeff Bezos' phallic-shaped rocket takes six humans to space

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin recently used its New Shepard rocket to launch six more individuals into space and then back to Earth.

@JakConnorTT
Published Mon, Jun 6 2022 1:27 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Jeff Bezos' space company Blue Origin has successfully transported six more space-fairing individuals 60 miles above Earth's surface.

The launch took place over the weekend, and Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket, which has been reported as somewhat phallic-shaped, carried a crew of six 60 miles above the surface of the Earth, passing the Karman line and giving the passengers an unparalleled view of the Earth. Notably, the entire launch only lasts 11 minutes, counting from the moment of liftoff until the capsule containing the passengers touches back down to Earth.

Blue Origin took to its social media accounts to share the news of its now fifth crewed mission and 21st overall launch. The company touted that its engine inside the New Shepard rocket is powered by "clean-burning liquid hydrogen and liquid oxygen," which produces water vapor as a bi-product. Blue Origin makes a point of its engine producing water vapor, as typical rocket fuels produce large amounts of CO2, which environmentalists say contributes to the ever-growing problem of global warming.

Jeff Bezos' phallic-shaped rocket takes six humans to space 10 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES
Buy at Amazon

NASA Roll-Top Backpack - Blue and Grey Backpack

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
CAD $158.31
CAD $158.31CAD $160.05CAD $160.43
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/6/2022 at 1:56 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:techspot.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.