Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 reveal set for June 8

Activision plans to reveal Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 campaign gameplay footage with a big announcement event on June 8.

Published Thu, Jun 2 2022 11:10 AM CDT
Official gameplay footage for Modern Warfare 2 will be revealed on June 8 at 10AM PST / 1PM EST, Activision and Infinity Ward have announced.

Infinity Ward just dropped a live-action teaser for Modern Warfare 2, showing what looks to be a confirmation of a campaign based around conflict with South American cartels (the foothills and dusty deserts seem to be a big indication). The footage was brief, but it did give us a better look at Task Force 141, which now includes:

  • Team leader Captain John Price
  • Sergeant Kyle "Gaz" Garrick
  • Sergeant "Soap" MacTavish
  • Lone-wolf Simon "Ghost" Riley
  • Colonel Alejandro Vargas of the Mexican Special Forces

Twelve studios including Infinity Ward are working on the game, and Activision has confirmed Modern Warfare 2 will launch with a new version of Warzone that could completely redefine expectations for the battle royale shooter.

Modern Warfare 2 will release on October 28, 2022 for current and next-gen consoles and PC.

Be sure to tune in to the official Call of Duty YouTube channel to catch the premiere.

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

