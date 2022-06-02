Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 reveal set for June 8

Activision plans to reveal Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 campaign gameplay footage with a big announcement event on June 8.

Official gameplay footage for Modern Warfare 2 will be revealed on June 8 at 10AM PST / 1PM EST, Activision and Infinity Ward have announced.

Infinity Ward just dropped a live-action teaser for Modern Warfare 2, showing what looks to be a confirmation of a campaign based around conflict with South American cartels (the foothills and dusty deserts seem to be a big indication). The footage was brief, but it did give us a better look at Task Force 141, which now includes:

Team leader Captain John Price

Sergeant Kyle "Gaz" Garrick

Sergeant "Soap" MacTavish

Lone-wolf Simon "Ghost" Riley

Colonel Alejandro Vargas of the Mexican Special Forces

Twelve studios including Infinity Ward are working on the game, and Activision has confirmed Modern Warfare 2 will launch with a new version of Warzone that could completely redefine expectations for the battle royale shooter.

Modern Warfare 2 will release on October 28, 2022 for current and next-gen consoles and PC.

Be sure to tune in to the official Call of Duty YouTube channel to catch the premiere.