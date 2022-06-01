All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Tekken franchise hits 53 million sales, Tekken 7 now at 9 million

Tekken 7 has achieved 9 million sales, pushing the entire franchise past 53 million unit sales, beating Capcom's Street Fighter.

@DeekeTweak
Published Wed, Jun 1 2022 12:25 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

The Tekken franchise has sold over 53 million units to date, Bandai Namco has announced.

Tekken franchise hits 53 million sales, Tekken 7 now at 9 million 79 | TweakTown.com

The latest sales figures show that Tekken is the most popular traditional fighting game series of all time. Bandai Namco today confirmed Tekken 7 has pushed past 9 million sales, and a quick bit of math gives us a total figure for the entire series. The Tekken franchise has now sold over 53 million games across dozens of entries in the last 28 years.

These numbers indicate Tekken has actually sold 6 million more copies that Capcom's Street Fighter series, which is currently at 47 million units. It's worth noting that crossover brawler Super Smash Bros. has technically sold more copies than Tekken with over 69 million units sold to date, the bulk of which is from the Switch version.

Bandai Namco is likely preparing Tekken 8 as we speak--the game was spotted in the massive GeForce Now leak from last year.

Buy at Amazon

Tekken 7 - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$16.00
$16.00$15.95$20.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/1/2022 at 12:13 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:bandainamcoent.asia

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.