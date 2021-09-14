NVIDIA on GeForce Now database leak: Games used for internal testing
NVIDIA comments on a database leak that exposed unannounced games, says the list was used for 'internal testing and tracking'
NVIDIA has released an official comment on the GeForce Now database leak that listed tons of games like Titanfall 3, Injustice 3, Final Fantasy 9 Remake and Crysis 4.
A bit ago diligent coder Ighor July found a backdoor into the full catalog of GeForce Now games, including listings to thousands of titles that aren't available to consumers yet. Yesterday he posted up a proxy server with access to the full catalog, and Steam DB creator Pavel Djundik created a huge .csv with over 5,000 unannounced games and apps including unrevealed games from some of gaming's biggest publishers--from Treyarch's next shooter to Tekken 8, Resident Evil 4 Remake, Street Fighter 6, and new Metal Gear Solid HD games.
Now NVIDIA has delivered an official comment on the database leak. The company says that the list speculative and not indicative of game that's currently in development or announced, and that developers used GeForce Now for internal and remote testing of their PC games. Several of the games listed on the leak are actually in development for PC, including Redfall, the new Indiana Jones game from MachineGames, and The Elder Scrolls VI, to name a few.
"NVIDIA is aware of an unauthorized published game list, with both released and/or speculative titles, used only for internal tracking and testing. Inclusion on the list is neither confirmation nor an announcement of any game,"NVIDIA told WCCFtech.
"NVIDIA took immediate action to remove access to the list. No confidential game builds or personal information were exposed."
Below we've cataloged some of the more interesting titles listed on the database:
- T9 - Treyarch
- Call of Duty: Infinity Ward 8 - Infinity Ward
- Project Fenway - Vicarious Visions
- Iris - Activision Blizzard
- Project Cortex - Infinity Ward
- Tekken 8 - Bandai Namco
- Codename Omen - Arkane Studios Austin
- Codename Blacksky - Bethesda Softworks
- Kestrel - Zenimax Online
- Hibiki - Tango Gameworks
- Platinum (Indiana Jones) - MachineGames
- Relic - MachineGames
- Resident Evil 4 Remake - Capcom
- Street Fighter 6 - Capcom
- Goat Simulator 2 - Coffee Stain Studios
- Goat Simulator MMO - Coffee Stain Studios
- Crysis 4 - Crytek
- Dead Island Serenity - Dambuster Studios
- Dead Island 2 - Dambuster Studios
- Codename Legacy - Monolith
- Mortal Kombat XII - NetherRealm
- Injustice 3: Gods Will Fall - NetherRealm
- Metro Next - 4A Games
- Metal Gear Solid 2 HD - Konami
- Metal Gear Solid 3 Snake Eater HD - Konami
- Project Gustav - Larian Studios
- Demon's Souls - SIE WWS Japan Studios
- Deracine - From Software
- God of War - SIE WWS Santa Monica
- Ghost of Tsushima - Sucker Punch Productions
- Horizon Forbidden West - Guerrilla Games
- Returnal - Climax Studios
- Helldivers 2 - Arrowhead Games
- Bayonetta HD Re-master - Platinum Games
- Project Eve - Shift Up
- Unannounced title by Square Enix - Eidos Montreal
- ActRaiser Remake - Square Enix
- Chrono Cross Remaster - Square Enix
- Final Fantasy VII Remake - Square Enix
- Final Fantasy IX Remake - Square Enix
- Final Fantasy Legends: The Space-Time Crystal - Square Enix
- Final Fantasy Tactics Remaster - Square Enix
- Kingdom Hearts IV - Square Enix
- Dragon Age 4 - BioWare
- Untitled Respawn Game = Respawn Entertainment
- Half-Life 2 Remastered - Valve
- Batman: Arkham Insurgency (Gotham Knights - WB Montreal
- Suicide Squad (Metallica) - WB Montreal
- Grand Theft Auto 3 - Remastered - Rockstar Games
- Grand Theft Auto San Andreas Remastered - Rockstar Games
- Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Remastered - Rockstar Games
- Gears 6 - The Coalition
- Halo 5 Guardians - 343 Industries
- BioShock 2022 - 2K Games
- Morrison (Dragon Age) - BioWare Corp.
- Gravity - Turn10 Studios
- Project Typhoon (Contraband) - Avalanche Studios
- Oxide - Oxide/Microsoft Game Studios
- Project Holland (Next-gen Fable) - Playground Games
- Project Woodstock - Playground Games
- Project H2 (Senua's Saga) - Ninja Theory
- Project FPS - Paradox Interactive
- Project Renegade - Paradox Interactive
- Project QD Next - Quantic Dream
- Project Wind - Rebellion
