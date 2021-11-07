All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
God of War on the PC rocks both NVIDIA DLSS, and AMD FSR technologies

Sony has announced its new God of War on the PC will support 4K and UltraWide resolutions, NVIDIA DLSS and AMD FSR visual tech.

@anthony256
Published Sun, Nov 7 2021 8:32 PM CST
We know that God of War will be coming to the PC with NVIDIA DLSS technology upgrades, but the former Sony PlayStation console exclusive will also have AMD FSR support.

God of War was originally announced with support for NVIDIA DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) as well as its Reflex technology, but AMD is also adding FSR (FidelityFX Super Resolution. This is a big deal as DLSS is only for GeForce RTX 30 series owners, while FSR opens the gate to most modern GPUs.

FSR is being added into a bunch of new games including Call of Duty: Vanguard, Farming Simulator 22, Hot Wheels Unleashed, No Man's Sky, The Elder Scrolls Online, World of Warcraft: Shadowlands, and more. The inclusion of FSR tech in God of War is great for PC gamers, and we're not far away from the release on the PC with a launch of January 14, 2022.

  • NVIDIA DLSS support
  • NVIDIA Reflex support
  • Native 4K resolution
  • Uncapped FPS
  • "Robust" controller support (DualShock 4, Dualsense, etc) with keyboard mapping
  • 21:9 ultrawide support
NEWS SOURCE:amd.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

