Stellar Blade climbs PlayStation's best-sellers list as positive reviews roll out

New PlayStation exclusive Stellar Blade appears to get a sales lift from positive reviews.

Reviews for Shift Up's new femme fatale action game are in, and the dust has settled on a strong 82 out of 100 on Metacritic. It looks like these positive reviews may have boosted Stellar Blade's game sales in the United States.

Stellar Blade has enjoyed a boosted position on the PlayStation Store's top 25 best-selling games. The Korean hack-and-slash is now in the #12 spot, beating out Overwatch 2 and Fallout 76 while brushing up against the mighty Roblox. At #12, Stellar Blade is higher today than it has been since I started tracking sales data a week ago. Just yesterday, Stellar Blade was at #17 - on April 17, Steller Blade was #21.

It's worth mentioning the Stellar Blade hasn't technically been released yet - the game comes out on April 26 - but Sony and Shift Up have been collecting pre-orders for some time.

To collect the data, we looked at the 25 best-selling games in the U.S. as listed on the PlayStation Store. The listings were accessed directly from a PS5 console.

The distribution of the top 25 best-sellers hasn't materially changed insofar as the top leaders, with the usual suspects topping the charts with 3 annualized sports games in the top 5, followed by Fortnite and Call of Duty. Over the past week, the games on this list have fluctuated slightly, and Fallout games have popped up thanks to the success of the Prime TV show.