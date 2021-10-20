God of War coming to PC with DLSS support, uncapped FPS, native 4K

God of War (2018) is coming to PC with NVIDIA DLSS and Reflex support, uncapped FPS, native 4K gaming, tons of graphics tweaks.

Sony continues breaking PlayStation console game exclusivity by bringing more PS4 games to PC.

God of War is the latest PS4 game to make the jump over to PC. Sony Santa Monica's 2018 magnum opus will be unleashed with the power of PC hardware and offer optimizations like NVIDIA DLSS support for boosted in-game performance (as well as NVIDIA Reflex support), native 4K resolution gaming, and uncapped frame rates. Like the PC version of Horizon Zero Dawn, God of War will also have a ton of graphical tweaks and presets for PC players to adjust.

"Our PC version includes a wide range of graphical presets and options so you can fine-tune your visual experience based on your setup. From higher resolution shadows and improved screen space reflections to enhancements to the ambient occlusion pipeline with GTAO and SSDO - God of War on the PC can create striking visual quality unique to the platform."

Here's a checklist of what God of War will offer on PC:

NVIDIA DLSS support

NVIDIA Reflex support

Native 4K resolution

Uncapped FPS

"Robust" controller support (DualShock 4, Dualsense, etc) with keyboard mapping

21:9 ultrawide support

God of War will release on PC on January 14, 2022.