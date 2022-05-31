All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Sonic Frontiers could supercharge SEGA's game sales in 2022

Sonic Frontiers looks to be the most ambitious and accessible Sonic game ever made, and it could help spark SEGA's game sales.

Published Tue, May 31 2022 1:40 PM CDT
New gameplay footage strongly indicates that Sonic Frontiers could be SEGA's next breakout hit.

SEGA has something special with its new Sonic game. Dubbed Sonic Frontiers, the game looks to be for Sonic what Breath of the Wild is for Zelda. It's a highly ambitious and surprisingly chaotic open-world game where Sonic speeds, slides, and battles in style.

The recent gameplay teaser was indeed brief, but had enough content to hint at a project that's been in development for many years and one that could be the Sonic dev team's magnum opus. It's likely Sonic Frontiers will lead the charge in SEGA's new sales targets for the current fiscal year.

SEGA wants to sell 18 million games through FY23 and plans to release 18 games throughout the year. Sonic Frontiers is indeed projected to be at the top of SEGA's best-sellers during the period and the game is positioned during the critical holiday 2022 period.

The new Sonic adventure is also making good on SEGA's promise for cross-platform, cross-gen releases; the game will launch simultaneously on current and next-gen systems, PC, and the Nintendo Switch.

WORLDS WILL COLLIDE IN SONIC THE HEDGEHOG'S NEWEST ADVENTURE.

An experience like never before, accelerate to new heights and experience the thrill of high velocity open-zone freedom.

Battle powerful enemies as you speed through the Starfall Islands - landscapes brimming with dense forests, overflowing waterfalls, sizzling deserts and more!

This Holiday 2022 - Speed into new realms.

NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

