New carbon capture system has 99% efficiency, and is twice as fast

Researchers from Japan have created a new direct air capture system that can change 99% of carbon dioxide in the air into a solid.

A study on the new carbon capture method titled "Direct Air Capture of CO 2 Using a Liquid Amine-Solid Carbamic Acid Phase-Separation System Using Diamines Bearing an Aminocyclohexyl Group" has been published in the journal ACS Environmental Au.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Researchers from the Tokyo Metropolitan University have developed a new direct air capture (DAC) system for removing carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) from the atmosphere. The system passes atmospheric air with relatively low concentrations of CO 2 through an aqueous solution of isophorone diamine (IPDA), causing the carbon dioxide to react rapidly and create a solid product.

The solution can also be mildly heated to release the CO 2 , allowing it to be collected and concentrated for storage or other applications. Heating the system to release the CO 2 enables it to be reused to capture more CO 2 . The IPDA solution can capture 99% of the CO 2 in air and turn it into a solid carbamic acid precipitate.

Compared to leading DAC lab systems, the new system is at least twice as fast at capturing carbon dioxide from atmospheric air with a low concentration of CO 2 (~400 parts per million, or ppm).

You can read more from the study here.

Adam's Top 3 Recommended Articles:

Read more: Asteroid-mining startup books its first mission, launching with SpaceX

Read more: China is developing ways to destroy SpaceX Starlink satellites

Read more: First Ford F-150 Lightning officially delivered, beating Cybertruck