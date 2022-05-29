AYN Loki handheld: Intel CPU for $299, AMD Zen3+ / RDNA 2 GPU for $499

AYN's new Loki handheld console is in the making right now, as a successor to the Odin handheld console which was based on an ARM processor supporting Android and Windows for ARM.

The new AYN Loki handheld reportedly has the option of either an Intel or AMD processor, with an Intel Alder Lake-U CPU or AMD Ryzen 6600U. AYN announced "The Most Affordable Windows Handhelds Ever Created" as we have more than one console: five in fact.

It all starts with the Loki Mini at $299, packing the Intel Alder Lake-U + 64GB while the AMD-powered Ryzen 6600U processor + 64GB starts at $499. From there, you've got the same CPU, but 256GB storage for $599, 512GB for $699, while there's the Loki Max packing an upgraded 6800U + 512GB offered for $799.

AYN's current Odin handheld console was crowdfunded, so expect the new Loki handheld console there as well. We'll see soon, it seems.