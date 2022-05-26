All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
GIGABYTE: all our AIO and tower coolers compatible with AMD AM5 socket

GIGABYTE confirms that all of its AIO liquid coolers and tower fan work with AMD's upcoming AM5 socket, ready to cool Zen 4 CPUs.

Published Thu, May 26 2022 4:13 AM CDT
GIGABYTE has just confirmed that all of its AIO liquid coolers and its tower fans for multi-platforms, have brackets for AMD's new Socket AM5.

AMD's new Socket AM5 (LGA1718) will be ready for the world of the next-gen Zen 4 architecture and upcoming Ryzen 7000 series CPUs, with GIGABYTE saying that all of its current coolers will work on the new AM5 socket without having to buy any additional brackets or fans.

GIGABYTE takes into consideration the platform variation in the initial design stage of its AIO liquid cooler and tower fans. GIGABYTE first confirmed the continuity of the AM4 brackets on the new AM5 platform, and then tested out all of its AIO liquid coolers and towier fans to make sure they all worked... and had optimal thermal performance on the new platform "through rigorous tests".

If you've just purchased a new GIGABYTE AIO liquid cooler or tower fan, you're safe: it'll work on a next-gen AM5 motherboard. I've got a list of the coolers for your convenience below:

  • AORUS WATERFORCE X 360
  • AORUS WATERFORCE X 280
  • AORUS WATERFORCE X 240
  • AORUS WATERFORCE 360
  • AORUS WATERFORCE 280
  • AORUS WATERFORCE 240
  • AORUS LIQUID COOLER 360
  • AORUS LIQUID COOLER 280
  • AORUS LIQUID COOLER 240
  • ATC800
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

