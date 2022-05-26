GIGABYTE: all our AIO and tower coolers compatible with AMD AM5 socket

GIGABYTE confirms that all of its AIO liquid coolers and tower fan work with AMD's upcoming AM5 socket, ready to cool Zen 4 CPUs.

GIGABYTE has just confirmed that all of its AIO liquid coolers and its tower fans for multi-platforms, have brackets for AMD's new Socket AM5.

AMD's new Socket AM5 (LGA1718) will be ready for the world of the next-gen Zen 4 architecture and upcoming Ryzen 7000 series CPUs, with GIGABYTE saying that all of its current coolers will work on the new AM5 socket without having to buy any additional brackets or fans.

GIGABYTE takes into consideration the platform variation in the initial design stage of its AIO liquid cooler and tower fans. GIGABYTE first confirmed the continuity of the AM4 brackets on the new AM5 platform, and then tested out all of its AIO liquid coolers and towier fans to make sure they all worked... and had optimal thermal performance on the new platform "through rigorous tests".

If you've just purchased a new GIGABYTE AIO liquid cooler or tower fan, you're safe: it'll work on a next-gen AM5 motherboard. I've got a list of the coolers for your convenience below: