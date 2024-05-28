F1 24 with ray-traced reflections, shadows, and more requires RTX 4080 SUPER for native 4K 60

EA's annual F1 24 is here, bringing updates to the Career mode and in-game handling. It also pushes the game's visuals with more RT effects than ever.

EA's annual racer, F1 24, is available today. The latest installment improves its realistic visuals and depiction of high-speed Formula 1 racing with multiple real-time ray-tracing effects. The F1 series has featured ray-traced reflections and ray-traced shadows for a few years now, but this year's addition of Ray-Traced Dynamic Diffuse Global Illumination takes the game's lighting to a whole new level.

F1 24 adds Ray-Traced Dynamic Diffuse Global Illumination to improve its visual fidelity, image credit: EA.

This more physically accurate and realistic version of global illumination produces a more lifelike image as light from natural and other sources reflects and bounces around from object to object. It's hardware intensive, doubly so when paired with RT reflections and shadows, so F1 24 supports DLSS 3 Super Resolution and Frame Generation to boost performance.

Partnering with NVIDIA, the official GeForce announcement for the game's release highlights the performance you can expect across a range of GeForce RTX 40 Series cards with DLSS 3 enabled and what you should expect with DLSS turned off. The results show that for F1 24 in 4K, with max settings and ray-tracing effects enabled, you'll need a GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER to hit an average frame rate of 61.1 FPS.

4K F1 24 benchmark results for the GeForce RTX 40 Series, image credit: NVIDIA.

Naturally, this is the sort of game you should enable DLSS 3 with an RTX 4080 SUPER running the game in 4K, which sees the performance increase by around 2X to 136.6 FPS. The flagship GeForce RTX 4090 pushes this even higher to deliver a 163.2 FPS average, with the GeForce RTX 4070 and RTX 4070 SUPER able to push 60+ FPS in 4K.

1440p F1 24 benchmark results for the GeForce RTX 40 Series, image credit: NVIDIA.

For the gaming resolution sweet spot of 1440p, you can expect triple-digit performance for everything from the GeForce RTX 4070 and higher - using the DLSS 'Quality' mode. Here, the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti delivers a 90 FPS average, with the mainstream and entry-level GeForce RTX 4060 delivering roughly the same, but at 1080p.

1080p F1 24 benchmark results for the GeForce RTX 40 Series, image credit: NVIDIA.

Naturally, with RT disabled, all of these numbers will climb dramatically - but it shows you that we're now at a point where ray-tracing that offers a noticeable visual upgrade by including multiple technologies is possible and playable. F1 24 also supports DLAA and Reflex.