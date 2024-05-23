GeForce NOW adds support for Hellblade 2, playable on a GeForce RTX 4080 SuperPOD

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II joins the extensive GeForce NOW cloud gaming library this week - one of the most graphically impressive games ever made.

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II is now available on PC and Xbox consoles and is part of the Xbox Game Pass or PC Game Pass subscription service. Built with the latest Unreal Engine technology, it's being praised as one of the most cinematic and visually impressive games ever made. From character detail to realistic-looking environments to the lighting and other effects - it's jaw-dropping stuff.

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II launch trailer.

The game is also available to play on NVIDIA's GeForce NOW cloud streaming service, bringing the total number of cloud-supported games on the service to over 1,900. Best of all, GeForce NOW Ultimate members can stream the game at up to 4K 120 frames per second on a GeForce RTX 4080 SuperPOD.

Per NVIDIA's benchmarks for Hellblade II running in 4K with Max Settings and DLSS 3 enabled, the only way to experience the game with this level of performance is with a GeForce RTX 4080 or RTX 4090. This makes a GeForce NOW Ultimate subscription (with a stable connection) one of the best ways to experience the game.

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II is the sequel to the award-winning Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice. "Senua returns in a brutal journey of survival through the myth and torment of Viking Iceland. Intent on saving those who have fallen victim to the horrors of tyranny, Senua faces a battle of overcoming the darkness within and without," the game's official synopsis reads.

Here's the full list of games hitting GeForce NOW this week.

  • Synergy (New release on Steam, May 21)
  • Senua's Saga: Hellblade II (New release on Steam and Xbox, available on PC Game Pass, May 21)
  • Crown Wars: The Black Prince (New release on Steam, May 23)
  • Serum (New release on Steam, May 23)
  • Ships at Sea (New release on Steam, May 23)
  • Exo One (Steam)
  • Phantom Brigade (Steam)

NEWS SOURCE:blogs.nvidia.com

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

