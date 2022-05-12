All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
NVIDIA teases Computex 2022 keynote for May 23, don't expect a new GPU

NVIDIA to 'present how AI is powering the enterprise data center and the latest products and technologies for gamers and creators'

Published Thu, May 12 2022 7:23 PM CDT
NVIDIA has announced its Computex 2022 keynote, penciled in for May 23 @ 8-9PM PDT with 6 speakers getting ready to talk your ear off.

We are to expect Ian Buck (Vice President of Accelerated Computing), Brian Kelleher (Senior Vice President, Hardware Engineering), Ying Yin Shih (Director of Product Management, Accelerated Computing), Michael Kagan (Chief Technology Officer), Deepu Talla (Vice President of Embedded and Edge Computing) and Jeff Fisher (Senior Vice President of GeForce).

I wouldn't be expecting any new GPU announcements, but rather NVIDIA will most likely highlight everything the company has achieved in the last 6 months (new GPUs including the delayed GeForce RTX 3090 Ti, as well as their next-gen Hopper GPU architecture). The last time we saw Jeff was at CES 2022 earlier this year, when he announced the new GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics card.

AMD is hosting a keynote on the same day -- May 23 -- with CEO Dr. Lisa Su. We should expect AMD to lay out its plans for the Zen 4-based Ryzen 7000 series "Raphael" CPUs as well as -- well, here's hoping -- some details on their next-gen RDNA 3 graphics architecture.

NEWS SOURCE:nvidia.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

