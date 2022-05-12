NVIDIA teases Computex 2022 keynote for May 23, don't expect a new GPU

NVIDIA to 'present how AI is powering the enterprise data center and the latest products and technologies for gamers and creators'

NVIDIA has announced its Computex 2022 keynote, penciled in for May 23 @ 8-9PM PDT with 6 speakers getting ready to talk your ear off.

We are to expect Ian Buck (Vice President of Accelerated Computing), Brian Kelleher (Senior Vice President, Hardware Engineering), Ying Yin Shih (Director of Product Management, Accelerated Computing), Michael Kagan (Chief Technology Officer), Deepu Talla (Vice President of Embedded and Edge Computing) and Jeff Fisher (Senior Vice President of GeForce).

I wouldn't be expecting any new GPU announcements, but rather NVIDIA will most likely highlight everything the company has achieved in the last 6 months (new GPUs including the delayed GeForce RTX 3090 Ti, as well as their next-gen Hopper GPU architecture). The last time we saw Jeff was at CES 2022 earlier this year, when he announced the new GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics card.

AMD is hosting a keynote on the same day -- May 23 -- with CEO Dr. Lisa Su. We should expect AMD to lay out its plans for the Zen 4-based Ryzen 7000 series "Raphael" CPUs as well as -- well, here's hoping -- some details on their next-gen RDNA 3 graphics architecture.