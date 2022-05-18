All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

MIT nanoscience building renamed in honor of AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su

MIT renames 'Building 12' to 'The Lisa T. Su Building' in honor of the famous alumni and current CEO of AMD, Dr. Lisa Su.

@anthony256
Published Wed, May 18 2022 7:30 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

AMD has been kicking some serious silicon ass lately, so it comes as no surprise that MIT (Massachusetts Institute of Technology) has just renamed its nanoscience building in honor of its alumni and current AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su.

MIT's nanoscience building used to be called "Building 12" but from this day forward, it will be known as "The Lisa T. Su Building". The new Lisa T. Su Building houses the MIT.nano Immersion Lab, which has a goal of "visualizing, understanding, and interacting with large, multidimensional data" as well as prototyping things for augmented and virtual reality devices.

Lisa Su tweeted out: "A wonderful day @MIT celebrating @mit_nano. Honored to be part of such an amazing place where the future of nano will be discovered and the next leaders will be trained. Thanks to President Reif, Prof. Bulović and the @mit community for the wonderful welcome!".

MIT nanoscience building renamed in honor of AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su 01 | TweakTown.com

L. Rafael Reif, president of MIT, described why Dr. Su's name is vital in the renaming of Building 12: "Well-known, admired, and respected as a visionary leader for her transformation of AMD, Lisa Su is enabling MIT.nano to expand the boundaries of research and innovation at the nanoscale. Researchers dedicated to inventing new, science-based solutions for the most urgent challenges are drawn to the vibrant, collaborative community of MIT.nano that the Lisa T. Su Building now holds".

AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su explained her side of things in a statement to MIT: "MIT has played an incredibly important role in my life. I am honored and extremely pleased to be able to impact the next generation of students and researchers. There is no substitute for hands-on learning, and I hope that MIT.nano will enable and develop the best and brightest technologists and innovators in the future".

Buy at Amazon

AMD Ryzen 9 5950X 16-core, 32-Thread Unlocked Desktop Processor

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$599.99
$599.99$698.22$549.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/18/2022 at 12:25 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:wccftech.com, pcgamer.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.