MIT nanoscience building renamed in honor of AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su

AMD has been kicking some serious silicon ass lately, so it comes as no surprise that MIT (Massachusetts Institute of Technology) has just renamed its nanoscience building in honor of its alumni and current AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su.

MIT's nanoscience building used to be called "Building 12" but from this day forward, it will be known as "The Lisa T. Su Building". The new Lisa T. Su Building houses the MIT.nano Immersion Lab, which has a goal of "visualizing, understanding, and interacting with large, multidimensional data" as well as prototyping things for augmented and virtual reality devices.

Lisa Su tweeted out: "A wonderful day @MIT celebrating @mit_nano. Honored to be part of such an amazing place where the future of nano will be discovered and the next leaders will be trained. Thanks to President Reif, Prof. Bulović and the @mit community for the wonderful welcome!".

L. Rafael Reif, president of MIT, described why Dr. Su's name is vital in the renaming of Building 12: "Well-known, admired, and respected as a visionary leader for her transformation of AMD, Lisa Su is enabling MIT.nano to expand the boundaries of research and innovation at the nanoscale. Researchers dedicated to inventing new, science-based solutions for the most urgent challenges are drawn to the vibrant, collaborative community of MIT.nano that the Lisa T. Su Building now holds".

AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su explained her side of things in a statement to MIT: "MIT has played an incredibly important role in my life. I am honored and extremely pleased to be able to impact the next generation of students and researchers. There is no substitute for hands-on learning, and I hope that MIT.nano will enable and develop the best and brightest technologists and innovators in the future".