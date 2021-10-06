Computex 2022 in-person event announced: takes place May 24-27, 2022

Computex has been a yearly ritual for many of us in this industry, and with the pandemic it was completely ruined -- like every other trade show -- but will reportedly return to in-person goodness in 2022.

Computex 2022 will take place between May 24 and May 27, 2022 with the organizers explaining: "This annual tech event will continue to lead in the discovery of the latest technology trends. Due to the pandemic, the annual physical show was cancelled for two years, but COMPUTEX 2022 is back, and it is open for international exhibitor registration starting from October 6. In addition, the global warm-up tour, #COMPUTEXisEverywhere, will begin on November 18".

As for what to expect, it should be an exciting show considering Intel will be ramping up into the launch of its Arc Alchemist graphics cards, Sapphire Rapids CPU platform, NVIDIA's next-gen Ada Lovelace GPUs, and AMD's next-gen RDNA 3 GPUs. DDR5 memory launches with Alder Lake, which is just days away now, and PCIe 5.0 devices which also launches with Alder Lake. Computex 2022 should be absolutely bonkers, if nothing tragic happens between now and then.