Watch the AMD Computex 2022 keynote here: Zen 4 + 600-series AM5 mobos
You can tune into the AMD Computex 2022 keynote here, hosted by CEO Dr. Lisa Su: next-gen Zen 4 processors will be teased, more.
AMD is hosting its huge Computex 2022 keynote later today, but what time exactly? Thats' what this post here is for, as well as where to point you... below:
The exciting new AMD Computex 2022 keynote will be hosted by CEO Dr. Lisa Su, where we should be introduced to the next-gen Zen 4 CPU architecture and upcoming AM5-based Ryzen 7000 series CPUs. We should also see a big reveal of AMD's next-gen 600-series chipset, where we've already seen a slew of leaks of new X670E and X670-based motherboards.
- US Pacific Time: Sunday @ 11PM
- US Eastern Time: Monday @ 2AM
- British Summer Time: Monday @ 7AM
- India Standard Time: Monday @ 11:30AM
- Australian Eastern Time: Monday @ 4PM
AMD teases: "Join us for the digital AMD CEO keynote at Computex 2022 as Dr. Lisa Su shares the AMD vision to advance the PC experience through next generation mobile and desktop PC innovations. Combining cutting-edge CPUs, GPUs and software, AMD and its ecosystem partners will show breakthrough performance and leadership experiences for gamers, enthusiasts and creators".
- Read more: AMD Computex 2022 keynote: next-gen desktop, mobile PC innovations
- Read more: MIT nanoscience building renamed in honor of AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su
- Read more: NVIDIA teases Computex 2022 keynote for May 23, don't expect a new GPU
- Read more: Computex 2022 in-person event announced: takes place May 24-27, 2022
AMD Ryzen 9 5950X 16-core, 32-Thread Unlocked Desktop Processor (AMD Ryzen 9 5950X)
Similar News
- > NEXT STORY: MSI's beast X670E CARBON motherboard teased, +more X670E boards
- < PREVIOUS STORY: Epic Games funded Alan Wake remaster at a loss