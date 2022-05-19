All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

AMD Computex 2022 keynote: next-gen desktop, mobile PC innovations

AMD announces its Computex 2022 keynote for May 23 with CEO Dr. Lisa Su: 'next-generation mobile and desktop PC innovations'.

@anthony256
Published Thu, May 19 2022 8:45 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

NVIDIA has already announced its Computex 2022 keynote for next week, and now AMD has confirmed its new "AMD Advancing the High-Performance Computing Experience" keynote for the same day: May 23.

AMD Computex 2022 keynote: next-gen desktop, mobile PC innovations 06 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su will be talking about the company's vision on "next generation mobile and desktop PC innovations", which means we can expect some teases of future-gen gear. Dr. Lisa Su recently had MIT rename its Building 12 nanoscience building to "The Dr. Lisa T Su Building", it seems next up for Lisa is Computex 2022 next week... she's been quite busy.

AMD teases: "Join us for the digital AMD CEO keynote at Computex 2022 as Dr. Lisa Su shares the AMD vision to advance the PC experience through next generation mobile and desktop PC innovations. Combining cutting-edge CPUs, GPUs and software, AMD and its ecosystem partners will show breakthrough performance and leadership experiences for gamers, enthusiasts and creators".

Buy at Amazon

AMD Ryzen 9 5950X 16-core, 32-Thread Unlocked Desktop Processor

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$549.00
$599.99$559.99$505.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/19/2022 at 8:25 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, amd.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.