AMD Computex 2022 keynote: next-gen desktop, mobile PC innovations

NVIDIA has already announced its Computex 2022 keynote for next week, and now AMD has confirmed its new "AMD Advancing the High-Performance Computing Experience" keynote for the same day: May 23.

AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su will be talking about the company's vision on "next generation mobile and desktop PC innovations", which means we can expect some teases of future-gen gear. Dr. Lisa Su recently had MIT rename its Building 12 nanoscience building to "The Dr. Lisa T Su Building", it seems next up for Lisa is Computex 2022 next week... she's been quite busy.

AMD teases: "Join us for the digital AMD CEO keynote at Computex 2022 as Dr. Lisa Su shares the AMD vision to advance the PC experience through next generation mobile and desktop PC innovations. Combining cutting-edge CPUs, GPUs and software, AMD and its ecosystem partners will show breakthrough performance and leadership experiences for gamers, enthusiasts and creators".