All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Twitter followers have been audited and the results seem fake

President Joe Biden's Twitter followers have been audited, and according to the results, more than half of his followers are fake.

@JakConnorTT
Published Wed, May 18 2022 2:04 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

In the wake of Elon Musk's announcement that he wants to find out how many fake accounts are on Twitter's platform, an audit has been done on a very influential Twitter account.

Twitter followers have been audited and the results seem fake 01 | TweakTown.com

In a new report from Newsweek, an audit conducted by software company SparkToro found that nearly half of President Joe Biden's Twitter followers, which is currently at 22.2 million, are fake accounts. Notably, the software company found that 49.3% of accounts following Biden's "@POTUS" Twitter account were "fake followers". SparkToro defines a "fake follower" as "accounts that are unreachable and will not see the account's tweets (either because they're spam, bots, propaganda, etc. or because they're no longer active on Twitter)."

Twitter has estimated in its last 11 quarterly reports that approximately 5% of users are spam/fake accounts, which Musk has now thrown into question following several recent tweets where Musk has proposed new ways to estimate the number of bot accounts, and asked the Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) to get involved. Furthermore, SparkToro found that 70.2% of Musk's 93.3 million Twitter followers are fake accounts.

Read more: Elon Musk wants the SEC to figure out how many bots are on Twitter

With the investigation into how many fake accounts are on Twitter now heating up, we can expect to see more prominent Twitter accounts have their follower count investigated. Perhaps even accounts that have been deleted for breaking Twitter's policies will have their followers investigated for potential bots *cough* Trump *cough*.

Additionally, Musk said that he believes approximately 20% of all Twitter accounts are fake, and that the deal will not proceed until he is shown proof of Twitter's acclaimed 5% figure. Musk demanded that Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal show him proof or, "This deal cannot move forward until he does." Adding, "20% fake/spam accounts, while 4 times what Twitter claims, could be *much* higher."

Read more: Elon Musk now under investigation, broken rules saved him $143 million

If Twitter is found to have underreported the true number of daily active users, Musk could argue down the $44 billion price tag. Furthermore, if Twitter was busted for underreporting its numbers, the company would have many new headaches with the SEC, as that would likely mean that the company's past 11 quarterly reports are also inaccurate.

Buy at Amazon

NASA Space Shuttle Schematic Layout T-Shirt

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$19.99
$19.99$19.99-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/18/2022 at 2:42 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:nypost.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.