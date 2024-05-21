IGN buys top UK gaming sites, now holds considerable sway on global game news

Ziff Davis' digital news division IGN Entertainment has purchased Gamer Network, sweeping up UK-based sites like Eurogamer, VG247, Rock, Paper Shotgun.

IGN Entertainment has purchased Gamer Network, and it now owns UK sites like Eurogamer/Digital Foundry, GamesIndustry.biz, VG247, and Rock, Paper, Shotgun.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

After today's deal, IGN now owns a considerable portion of the video games media sector. The Ziff Davis-owned media company has acquired Gamer Network for an undisclosed sum.

Gamer Network was founded in 1999, and over its multi-decade run has grown to operate a ring of six popular UK-based websites including Eurogamer, Rock, Paper, Shotgun, VG247, Digital Foundry, Dicebreaker, and GamesIndustry.biz, which has become an important resource for video game developers to connect and find work.

According to news directly from GamesIndustry.biz, Gamer Network also has shares in other websites like Outside Xbox, Digital Foundry, Nintendolife, PushSquare, PureXbox, and Time Extension.

Layoffs have happened as a result of the buyout. GamesIndustry.biz managing editor Brendan Sinclair was laid off after 11 years with the site.

Other sites like NintendoLife, PushSquare, PureXbox, TimeExtension, and Digital Foundry are all independently operated and will not be affected by layoffs.

IGN Entertainment has been on top of the niche gaming market for some time. Even before the acquisition, IGN's worldwide video game coverage was viewed by millions of users every month.

"IGN reaches more than 286 million monthly users around the world, and is followed by more than 56MM social and YouTube followers," reads the company's job listings. "IGN publishes content daily on 35 platforms including TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat Discover."

As per the IGN World sub-site, the company had a global audience of 349 million people. Other stats include: