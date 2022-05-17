All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

AI-controlled 749-ton cargo ship completes a 500-mile journey

Orca AI has used its AI and deep learning powered navigation system to complete the world's first commercial autonomous voyage.

@AdamHuntTT
Published Tue, May 17 2022 5:03 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

The 749 gross ton container ship completed a 491-mile (790 kilometers) journey from Tokyo Bay to Ise Bay, Suzaka.

The vessel, called the Suzaka, was powered by Orca AI, and traveled without any human intervention for 99% of the 40-hour trip. Suzaka was chosen by the Designing the Future of Full Autonomous Ships (DFFAS) project. Orca AI has previously conducted tests with its Automatic Ship Target Recognition System on Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK Line) ships.

The voyage involved the Suzaka traversing some of the most congested waters in the world in Tokyo Bay before arriving at the port of Tsumatsusaka in the Ise Bay. On its way, the ship autonomously performed 107 collision avoidance maneuvers unassisted, avoiding between 400 and 500 other vessels in the water during its outbound trip alone.

The Orca AI safety navigation system uses eighteen onboard cameras with a combined 360° view to achieve real-time detection, tracking, classification, and range estimation of surrounding vessels and obstacles. Orca AI trained it's AI and deep learning systems for over a year leading up to the voyage.

"We are honored to collaborate with the DFFAS consortium led by NYK group to drive automation and autonomous capabilities in commercial ships in some of the most congested waters in the world. The world's first commercial autonomous voyage is a significant milestone in this journey and we expect to see big shipping companies implementing advanced AI and computer vision technologies to materialize the autonomous shipping vision," said Yarden Gross, co-founder and CEO of Orca AI.

"With the great majority of Japan's international trade relying on shipping, it's been imperative for us to find technological solutions that can make shipping safer. We thank Orca AI for helping us find the ultimate computer vision solution to enhance situational awareness on ships, despite the obstacles the global pandemic has presented. Their successful delivery of the entire project, thousands of kilometers away from Japan and with complex hardware and software being shipped and remotely updated regularly, is a prime example of the potential technology has to transform the industry," said Dr. Hideyuki Ando from NYK Group.

Adam's Top 3 Recommended Articles:

Read more: Crazy video shows a test vehicle catapulted toward space at 1,000+ mph

Read more: New DARPA hypersonic missile prototype test flew 5x the speed of sound

Read more: Takers of the first-ever black hole photo have a massive announcement

AI-controlled 749-ton cargo ship completes a 500-mile journey 01 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

A.I. Artificial Intelligence

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$2.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/17/2022 at 3:26 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:interestingengineering.com, youtube.com, electrek.co

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.