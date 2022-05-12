All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
One of the best games of 2017 is free on the Epic Store right now

One of the best mind-bending, weird, and memorable video games released throughout 2017 is free on the Epic Games Store right now.

Published Thu, May 12 2022 2:27 PM CDT
Prey, one of the best video games to release in 2017, is now free on the Epic Games Store.

Bethesda's surreal, mind-bending masterpiece Prey is currently free on the Epic Store. If you haven't played it before, now is the perfect time to jump in especially with all the recent 2022 game delays.

Arkane's first-person shooter weaves an engaging and ultra-weird tale of supernatural sci-horror with impressive visuals, fun gunplay and abilities, and some of the best environmental storytelling in the entire games industry. You'll definitely see shades of Deathloop strewn around Talos-I, complete with that old-school 1970s retro space-age charm.

Prey's real allure is the storyline and while it does take some investment, it's a great payoff that blends Twilight Zone, Outer Limits, and System Shock elements together in an immersive and enjoyable way.

Seriously, give this game a whirl. It's definitely worth your time.

Check out our official Prey review to see what makes this game great

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

