One of the best games of 2017 is free on the Epic Store right now

Bethesda's surreal, mind-bending masterpiece Prey is currently free on the Epic Store. If you haven't played it before, now is the perfect time to jump in especially with all the recent 2022 game delays.

Arkane's first-person shooter weaves an engaging and ultra-weird tale of supernatural sci-horror with impressive visuals, fun gunplay and abilities, and some of the best environmental storytelling in the entire games industry. You'll definitely see shades of Deathloop strewn around Talos-I, complete with that old-school 1970s retro space-age charm.

Prey's real allure is the storyline and while it does take some investment, it's a great payoff that blends Twilight Zone, Outer Limits, and System Shock elements together in an immersive and enjoyable way.

Seriously, give this game a whirl. It's definitely worth your time.

