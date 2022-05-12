Dead Space remake release date is in January 2023

The new Dead Space remake will release in January 2023, Electronic Arts today announced, but the game is still in pre-alpha.

Today Electronic Arts confirmed the new Dead Space remake is coming January 27, 2023 exclusively on next-gen consoles.

EA's Motive studio is making significant headway with its new Dead Space remake, an ambitious project that completely revitalizes the original Xbox 360 horror experience for modern-day consoles. The game is being completely rebuilt with DICE's powerful Frostbite engine using the base game as a skeleton reference point.

The game is still in pre-alpha phases in development, but the team was recently able to do a full walkthrough of the game where "all content was present." Major effect breakthroughs include real-time global illumination and volumetric lighting thanks to the power upgrade from the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles.

"Developing this remake has been a lot of fun for us at Motive, as we're true fans of the franchise and want to treat it with the respect it deserves. It's been equally exciting to see players' reactions as we're taking them on this development journey with us," said Phillippe Ducharme, Senior Producer of Dead Space.

"We're making great progress on our road to hitting Alpha and we're happy to announce that the game will be launching in January next year. We can't wait for players, both old and new, to see how we've elevated the original experience in the remake to be just as impactful for this generation."

"We are working with our art team and going chapter by chapter, area by area and looking for little stories they want to tell to make it feel like each area had life and its own story," said art director Mike Yazijian.

Dead Space launches January 27, 2023 on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. It will not release on PS4 and Xbox One.

