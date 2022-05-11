Gotham Knights is PS5, Xbox Series X/S exclusive, skipping last-gen
WB's next Batman game is an action-RPG with four characters, lots of combat and loot, and it's skipping last-gen consoles.
Gotham Knights has been cancelled on PS4 and Xbox One, is now exclusively releasing for next-gen consoles for $69.99 MSRP.
Today WB Montreal revealed a bunch of new gameplay footage and details for Gotham Knights, its new Batman action RPG that doesn't have Batman in it. One of the updates will actually squeeze out a sizable market and reduce the overall sales of the game.
According to the developers Gotham Knights won't be releasing on last-gen hardware and will only be available on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Back in 2020, WB Games had released a fact sheet with a promised launch on PS4 and Xbox One.
Also, Gotham Knights won't have four-player co-op. Contrary to a previous PlayStation Store game listing the game is still locked to 1-2 players. Co-op is exclusive to online play and there's no couch or local co-op play.
Check below for more info on Gotham Knights:
- RELEASE DATE: October 25, 2022
- PUBLISHER Warner Bros. Games
- DEVELOPER Warner Bros. Games Montreal
- ESRB RATING: RP (Rating Pending)
- GENRE: Third-Person, Action RPG
- PLATFORMS: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC
- PLAYERS: 1-2 Player, Online Co-op
GAME OVERVIEW:
Gotham Knights is a brand-new open world, third-person action RPG featuring the Batman Family as players step into the roles of Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood and Robin, a new guard of trained DC Super Heroes who must rise up as the protectors of Gotham City in the wake of Batman's death. An expansive, criminal underworld has swept through the streets of Gotham, and it is now up to these new heroes to protect the city, bring hope to its citizens, discipline to its cops and fear to its criminals. Players must save Gotham from descent into chaos and reinvent themselves into their own version of the Dark Knight.
FEATURES:
- Play as a New Guard of DC Super Heroes - Step into the roles of Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood and Robin and shape Gotham's newest protector to create your own version of the Dark Knight.
- Action-Packed, Original Story Set in DC's Batman Universe - With the Belfry as their base of operations, this new era of heroes will solve mysteries that connect the darkest chapters in Gotham's history - from its soaring towers to its underground criminal network. Embark on rich storylines, including face-offs against some of the most infamous DC Super-Villains, such as Mr. Freeze, who is set on engulfing Gotham City in ice, and the mysterious Court of Owls, a secret society made up of Gotham City's wealthiest families.
- Explore and Fight Crime in an Open-World Gotham City - Patrol the dark streets of five distinct boroughs in a dynamic, interactive Gotham using a variety of traversal abilities and heroic combat moves, as well as the iconic Batcycle. From street-level crimefighting to face-offs with iconic DC Super-Villains, save the city from descent into chaos.
- Unique Character Abilities and Customization - Each hero has unique abilities, gear, weapons and a customizable suit. Batgirl wields her melee tonfa Nightwing uses his signature dual escrima sticks; Red Hood has trained to reach peak human strength; and Robin is expertly skilled with his collapsible quarter staff.
- Team Up in Two-Player, Online Co-Op - Play Gotham Knights solo or team up with a friend and combine strengths to protect Gotham City in two-player, online co-op.