Gotham Knights is PS5, Xbox Series X/S exclusive, skipping last-gen

WB's next Batman game is an action-RPG with four characters, lots of combat and loot, and it's skipping last-gen consoles.

Gotham Knights has been cancelled on PS4 and Xbox One, is now exclusively releasing for next-gen consoles for $69.99 MSRP.

Today WB Montreal revealed a bunch of new gameplay footage and details for Gotham Knights, its new Batman action RPG that doesn't have Batman in it. One of the updates will actually squeeze out a sizable market and reduce the overall sales of the game.

According to the developers Gotham Knights won't be releasing on last-gen hardware and will only be available on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Back in 2020, WB Games had released a fact sheet with a promised launch on PS4 and Xbox One.

Also, Gotham Knights won't have four-player co-op. Contrary to a previous PlayStation Store game listing the game is still locked to 1-2 players. Co-op is exclusive to online play and there's no couch or local co-op play.

Check below for more info on Gotham Knights: