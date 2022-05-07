All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Halo TV show is a 'global hit,' helped push Paramount+ to 39.6m subs

The new Halo TV show is a 'huge global hit' that helped surge Paramount+ subscribers to a new all-time high of 39.6 million.

@DeekeTweak
Published Sat, May 7 2022 3:33 PM CDT
The new Halo TV show is hailed as a huge success that helped spark subscriber counts for Paramount+.

While the Halo TV show dropped in the tail-end of the quarter in late March, Paramount says the series has been a "global hit". Subscribers are up 6.8 million, breaking a pushing total subscribers to a new all-time high of 39.6 million.

According to Paramount Global CEO Bob Bakish, the series has delivered great results for the company:

"This epic adaptation, bringing to life the action and adventure of the immensely popular Halo game series is a huge global hit. In fact, it became the most streamed original series premiere in its first weekend of release on Paramount+."

Bakish also discusses the subscriber jump in a recent Q1 2022 earnings call:

"Paramount+ added 6.8 million global streaming subscribers in Q1, bringing our worldwide base to nearly 40 million. The net additions reflect a balance of domestic and international growth, with international benefiting from both, direct subscribers and hard bundled offerings, another example of how our differentiated playbook is driving growth."

NEWS SOURCE:ir.paramount.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

