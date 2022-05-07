Halo TV show is a 'global hit,' helped push Paramount+ to 39.6m subs

The new Halo TV show is a 'huge global hit' that helped surge Paramount+ subscribers to a new all-time high of 39.6 million.

While the Halo TV show dropped in the tail-end of the quarter in late March, Paramount says the series has been a "global hit". Subscribers are up 6.8 million, breaking a pushing total subscribers to a new all-time high of 39.6 million.

According to Paramount Global CEO Bob Bakish, the series has delivered great results for the company:

"This epic adaptation, bringing to life the action and adventure of the immensely popular Halo game series is a huge global hit. In fact, it became the most streamed original series premiere in its first weekend of release on Paramount+."

Bakish also discusses the subscriber jump in a recent Q1 2022 earnings call:

"Paramount+ added 6.8 million global streaming subscribers in Q1, bringing our worldwide base to nearly 40 million. The net additions reflect a balance of domestic and international growth, with international benefiting from both, direct subscribers and hard bundled offerings, another example of how our differentiated playbook is driving growth."