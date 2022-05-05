All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Meteorite pieces from 55,000 mph fireball discovered, NASA confirms

NASA confirmed the existence of a fireball that entered Earth's atmosphere and caused a sonic boom as it traveled 55,000 mph.

@JakConnorTT
Published Thu, May 5 2022 3:03 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

On April 27th, 2022, a fireball into the Earth's atmosphere over southern Mississippi and caused a sonic boom that was heard by dozens.

Meteorite pieces from 55,000 mph fireball discovered, NASA confirms 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

NASA confirmed the existence of a space rock estimated to be approximately a foot in diameter and entered Earth's atmosphere about 54 miles above the Mississippi River near the town of Alcorn. The space rock was estimated to be traveling at around 55,000 miles per hour, and throughout its journey, it began disintegrating with fragments of it breaking off before it finally exploded.

Previously, NASA estimated that as the meteor heated up, it generated the same amount of energy as 3 tons of TNT. Furthermore, NASA said that this generation of energy created shock waves that propagated to the ground and produced sonic booms/vibrations that were felt by many.

Read more: NASA confirms a 55,000 mph fireball lit up the sky with a sonic boom

Marc Fries, a meteorite expert at NASA Johnson Space Center's astromaterials branch, and his wife Linda Welzenbach-Fries were the two individuals that made the first two official finds of the meteorite of the April 27th meteorite. NASA has asked meteorite hunters not to send in any potential samples for confirmation. Instead, meteorite hunters should be looking towards the local museums or scientists for validation of any potential samples.

Furthermore, NASA has said that it won't be revealing the exact location of each of the confirmed meteorite samples, as explained by NASA's Meteor Watch Facebook group, "Existing law states that any meteorites belong to the owner of the property on which they fell; out of respect for the privacy of those in the area, we will not disclose the locations of these finds."

Jak's Top 3 Recommended Articles:

Read more: Here's the true scale of our solar system in a mind-blowing animation

Read more: Ukraine military admits it made up legendary 'Ghost of Kyiv' fighter

Read more: Warren Buffet says he wouldn't even pay $25 for every Bitcoin ever

Buy at Amazon

Bitcoin Commemorative Coin 24K Gold Plated BTC Limited Edition

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$4.00
$4.00$4.00$4.38
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/5/2022 at 3:16 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:tweaktown.com, space.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.