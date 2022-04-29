Sony confirms it has disabled PlayStation Plus subscription stacking

Sony has confirmed that PlayStation Plus vouchers have been disabled ahead of the new revamped three-tier PS Plus subscription.

Sony has officially announced that PS Plus and PS Now subscription stacking has been turned off ahead of the big new PlayStation Plus service revamp.

PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now subscription stacking have been disabled, Sony today confirmed in a FAQ. Sony has announced that PS Plus and PS Now vouchers can no longer be redeemed until the new PlayStation Plus service goes live on June 13 (in the U.S.). Once the new three-tier PS Plus service is live, gamers can then redeem their codes and choose between the three tiers at pro-rated rates.

This effectively removes the option for users to stack individual subscriptions and get grandfathered into PS Plus Premium. Sony has said that all existing PlayStation Now subscribers will convert over to the $119/year PlayStation Plus Premium tier that offers 740 games across six PlayStation generations. Users who are subscribed to both PS Now and PS Plus will also be converted.

PlayStation Plus FAQ

All PS Plus voucher redemptions have been suspended until June 13 in the U.S.

Existing PS Now subscribers convert to PS Plus Premium for free...but not at a 1:1 rate

If you're subscribed to both PS Plus and PS Now, you'll get converted to PS Plus Premium for free

After June 13, PS Plus code redemptions can be converted into any tier, but Extra and Premium will reduce time available

Sony has confirmed that existing stacked subscriptions will be locked in. Only new voucher redemptions are affected by the policy.

The news comes after days of reports of frustrated and bewildered gamers who could not redeem PlayStation Plus subscription codes. Twitter and various gaming forums were bombarded with posts that demanded answers. Consumers had purchased PS Plus cards from retailers and were basically told their

money was wasted--but Sony clarifies this is only temporary.

Sony has also removed the option to purchase PlayStation Now subscriptions altogether. A bit ago, Sony had an offer for $59.99 for a full year of PS Now. This prompted many users to stack up years' worth of the service to get locked into PS Plus Premium.