Elon Musk says he's buying Coca-Cola next to put the cocaine back in

Elon Musk has taken to his personal Twitter account to seemingly reveal what his next big buy will be and why he'll do it.

Published Thu, Apr 28 2022 1:05 AM CDT
Elon Musk only recently purchased Twitter earlier this week and is now already talking about the next big company he is planning on buying.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO has taken to his personal Twitter account to announce that the next company he will be buying is Coca-Cola, as he wants to "put the cocaine back in". Musk posted the tweet on April 28 and was asked by his followers if he could purchase Fox to create another season of Firefly that ended on 2003. Musk replied to the question by saying that it would be great if there was "Some sci-fi that actually features sci-fi", followed by calling Battlestar Galactica a "great show!".

From the tone of how the tweet is read, I think it's safe to assume that Musk doesn't actually intend to purchase Coca-Cola to put the cocaine back in the drink, as he has previously stated during interviews that he isn't a drug user and the entire idea being overall illegal/preposterous. The SpaceX and Tesla CEO just made a public joke, nothing more, nothing less.

NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

