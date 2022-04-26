All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Dell Precision 7770 laptop: Alder Lake-HX + RTX 3080 Ti + 128GB DDR5

Dell's new Precision 7770 laptop packs Intel's latest Alder Lake-HX CPU, up to NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, and 128GB DDR5!!!

Published Tue, Apr 26 2022 7:47 PM CDT
Dell has just announced its new Precision 2022 family of laptops, led by the new flagship Precision 7770 laptop which has some seriously crazy high-end specs.

The new Dell Precision 7770 laptop has a large 17.3-inch display which can be configured in two ways: first, a lackluster 1080p 60Hz display or the only decision you should choose on this laptop... the 4K 120Hz option. Dell is tapping a WLED panel with HDR400 and 500 nits of brightness, not great, not OLED.

Inside, we Intel's new 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" mobile CPUs that start with the Core i5 and run through to the Core i9 "Alder Lake-HX" processor. Furthermore, you've can configure the Dell Precision 7700 laptop with up to NVIDIA's flagship GeForce RTX 3080 Ti with 16GB of GDDR6 memory, but also 128GB of DDR5 RAM in CAMM or 64GB in SO-DIMM. Holy RAM, Batman.

Storage-wise we're looking at 4 x NVMe M.2 slots (that are all PCIe 4.0 compatible) which can be configured with up to 1 6GB of ultra-fast NVMe M.2 SSD storage. Man... an Alder Lake-HX processor + RTX 3080 Ti 16GB + 128GB DDR5 + 16GB NVMe M.2 SSDs... yeah, that's a powerful laptop.

It's not just CPU + GPU + RAM + SSDs that Dell's new Precision 7700 has in spades, but also connectivity and ports. Dell includes 2 x Thunderbolt 4 ports, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2, 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1, 1 x HDMI 2.1 + HDMI 2.0a, an ethernet port, and a headset port (combo port). There's also Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 here as well, while Dell has a couple of different power adapters.

The 1080p 60Hz version of the Dell Precision 7700 comes with a 6-cell 83WHr battery and SFF 180W power apdater, while the 4K 120Hz model has a larger 6-cell 93WHr battery and a 240W power adapter. The whole laptop comes in at 3.01kg, which isn't too heavy considering the power inside, while Dell backs it with a large 5-year warranty.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

