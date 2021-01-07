All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Facebook joins Twitter in banning President Trump, but for 24 hours

Facebook joins Twitter in banning President Trump, but doubles the 12-hour ban Twitter implemented with a larger 24-hour ban.

Published Thu, Jan 7 2021 5:22 AM CST
President Trump was banned from Twitter yesterday, with Twitter banning him for 12 hours -- and Facebook quickly following, banning President Trump for 24 hours.

Faceobok imposed the new restrictions on Donald Trump for 24 hours citing "two policy violations", with Facebook saying in a statement: "We've assessed two policy violations against President Trump's Page which will result in a 24-hour feature block, meaning he will lose the ability to post on the platform during that time".

An Instagram executive said that the Facebook ban would extend to President Trump and his Instagram account, since Facebook owns Instagram. In an earlier statement, Facebook said they were "appalled by the violence at the Capitol" and "treating these events as an emergency".

Facebook said that it would be "searching for and removing" any and all posts that praised the mob attacking the Capitol, calls for protests that would break local curfew in D.C., and "attempts to restage violence tomorrow or in the coming days".

