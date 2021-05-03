All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Bill and Melinda Gates announce divorce after 27 years of marriage

Bill and Melinda Gates announce they're ending their marriage after 27 years, asking for privacy as they navigate this new life.

Published Mon, May 3 2021 3:59 PM CDT
Bill and Melinda Gates have announced their divorce after 27 years of marriage, with the ex-CEO of Microsoft taking to Twitter to announce the news.

The now-split couple wrote together, but published on Bill Gates' personal Twitter: "After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage. Over the last 27 years, we have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives".

"We continue to share a belief in that mission and will continue our work together at the foundation, but we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives. We ask for space and privacy for our family as we begin to navigate this new life".

The couple has a net worth of around $130 billion, with Bill Gates having influence not just in the tech sphere but the medical sphere as one of the lead faces of COVID-19 through the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. This news came out of nowhere, and is sure to send shockwaves over the coming weeks and months.

NEWS SOURCE:fox8.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

