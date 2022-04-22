All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

This Tesla will drive around Australia using only solar power

A Tesla Model 3 is being driven around Australia using only printed solar panels as part of the Charge Around Australia project.

@AdamHuntTT
Published Fri, Apr 22 2022 2:17 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

The planned journey will take a Tesla Model 3 over about 15,100 kilometers (~9400 miles) around Australia.

This Tesla will drive around Australia using only solar power 01 | TweakTown.com

The journey is a part of the Charge Around Australia (CAA) project, which is set to begin in September as the University of Newcastle team behind the project continues testing their printed plastic solar panels in the meantime. The 18-meter (59 feet) long panels are rolled out beside the Model 3 to capture sunlight when it needs to charge.

"This is actually an ideal test bed to give us information about how we would go about using and powering technology in other remote locations, for example, in space," Paul Dastoor, the inventor of the printed solar panels, told Reuters.

The printed solar panels are made from laminated PET plastic that can be manufactured for less than $10 per square meter and is printed from a commercial printer originally made to print wine labels. On its journey, the team will take the Tesla to about 70 schools around the country to show them what the future could hold, and expect the trip will take about 84 days.

"(The) community is seeking these sorts of answers to the problems it's being presented with, day in, day out, around climate change," said Dastoor.

Adam's Top 3 Recommended Articles:

Read more: NASA satellite spots helicopter flying on Mars' surface

Read more: Lone Ukrainian tank sneaks up on and ambushes Russian convoy

Read more: Almost all Bitcoins that will ever exist have now been mined

Buy at Amazon

Elon Musk Tesla Shirt for Men and Women T Shirt

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$22.00
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/22/2022 at 2:11 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:futurism.com, reuters.com

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.