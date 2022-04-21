All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
PNY's new XLR8 SSD heat sink keeps your PlayStation 5 SSD cool for $20

The new PNY XLR8 SSD Cover packs an integrated heat sink that will keep the super-fast SSD inside of your PlayStation 5 cool.

Published Thu, Apr 21 2022 11:56 PM CDT
PNY has announced that its PNY XLR8 SSD Cover with Integrated Heatsink designed for Sony's next-gen PlayStation 5 console will cost $19.99 and be available later this month.

The new PS5 SSD heat sink has been designed to replace the standard SSD cover, perfect for when you are upgrading the SSD inside of your PS5. PNY designed the XLR8 SSD cover to integrate the SSD cover with an extruded aluminum heat sink... ensuring the super-fast SSD inside of your PS5 stays nice and cool.

PNY engineered the heat sink with a negative pressure design, which the company says "delivers extreme cooling performance, cooling the SSD over 40% compared to no heat sink". Well, duh... no heat sink versus heat sink. Still, the new PNY XLR8 SSD Cover with Integrated Heatsink designed to fit PS5 hits the market this month on BestBuy and Amazon (as well as PNY's own website, and other retail partners) for $19.99.

  • Compatible with M.2 22110, 2280, 2260, 2242, 2230 single or double side SSD
  • Thermal conductivity: Thermal pad 1.5W/mk
  • Heatsink material / finish: Aluminum / Anodized black
  • Included spare screws x1 + Thermal pad
PNY explains: "PNY XLR8 SSD Cover with Integrated Heatsink is designed to fit PS5 and improve the thermal performance of the SSD mounted in the expanded storage slot. The integrated cover and heat sink were meticulously crafted to replace the standard SSD cover. The SSD cover and integrated heat sink work together for increased heat dissipation during intense gaming sessions maximizing the thermal performance of your NVMe SSD upgrade".

Sabrent 4TB Rocket 4 Plus NVMe 4.0 Gen4 PCIe M.2 (SB-RKT4P-PSHS-4TB)

