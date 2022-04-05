Twitter to add an edit button, the Elon Musk effect works fast

Twitter is adding an edit button and the world is melting down, Musk is having a quick effect it seems... now for Trump's return.

Twitter is finally... finally... FINALLY adding an edit button that millions have wanted for years now. The social networking giant -- now 9.2% owned by SpaceX and Tesla owner Elon Musk -- has announced people can edit their tweets after they've posted them. Hooray!

Twitter will be testing the edit feature with its Twitter Blue subscribers in "the coming months", but the social networking giant tweeted -- without an edit -- that it had been "working on an edit feature since last year". The edit feature comes within 24 hours of Musk being added to the board of directors at Twitter, and barely a few more hours more in the aftermath that Musk had purchased billions of dollars in Twitter shares.

Jay Sullivan, the company's VP of consumer product explained last week: "the most requested Twitter feature for many years" had been an edit feature. He continued: "Without things like time limits, controls, and transparency about what has been edited, Edit could be misused to alter the record of the public conversation. Protecting the integrity of that public conversation is our top priority when we approach this work".

Musk only asked about an edit button recently... and now he's on the board of directors of Twitter... and now Twitter is introducing an edit button. Okay.

But man, the panic from some of the tech press is hilarious. TechCrunch has a headline of "I know how the world ends, and it's with a Twitter edit button". Hey Amanda Silberling, how did you get 1+1=17 out of Twitter adding an edit button and the world ending? Oh, you introduced your article with the following words "we survived four years of a Trump presidency"... say no more.

The edit button on Twitter is just the beginning, imagine if Musk pushes for President Trump's Twitter account to be reinstated. I've just stocked up on popcorn for this very day... 4/20 is coming, too... what will Elon Musk do then?