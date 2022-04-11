All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Elon Musk will NOT be joining Twitter board, hostile takeover rumored

Elon Musk rumored to have backed out of joining Twitter's board of directors, as he could actually push for a hostile takeover.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Apr 11 2022 7:18 AM CDT
The simulation is playing up quite a bit today, with news breaking just now that SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk will NOT be joining Twitter's board of directors after he secured a huge 9.2% stake in the social networking giant.

Elon Musk will NOT be joining Twitter board, hostile takeover rumored 06 | TweakTown.com

Musk was all set to join the board of directors at Twitter, after his 9.2% stake saw him have 4x what Twitter ex-CEO Jack Dorsey owns... but now he won't be joining the board. Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal said on Sunday that Musk's decision was "for the best".

Agrawal didn't provide a reason as to why Musk wouldn't be joining the board, but it seems Twitter shareholders have concerns... the Twitter CEO added: "We have and will always value input from our shareholders whether they are on our board or not". Musk did mysteriously tweet out an emoji of a smiling face, with a hand covering its mouth -- you know, as like a giggle -- something is happening at Titter.

NEWS SOURCE:dailymail.co.uk

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

