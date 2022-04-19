All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
ASRock Radeon RX 6400 Challenger ITX: SFF card with no power connector

ASRock's new custom Radeon RX 6400 Challenger ITX graphics card arrives in ITX form, with no PCIe power connector required.

Published Tue, Apr 19 2022 8:25 PM CDT
ASRock is preparing its new Radeon RX 6400 Challenger ITX graphics card, a new Navi 24-powered ITX card that has no PCIe power connector.

The new custom PowerColor Radeon RX 6400 Challenger will use the Navi 24 GPU that's made on TSMC's new 6nm process node, with a dual-slot design, and 4GB of GDDR6 memory on a 64-bit memory interface. There is no PCIe power connector, which means we should see power consumption at 53W, great for HTPC machines.

As for the Navi 23 GPU it has 768 Stream Processors and 12 Ray Accelerators, with the 4GB of GDDR6 memory clocked at 16Gbps on a 64-bit memory interface. We should see the new Radeon RX 6400 graphics cards released into the DIY market on April 20, but you can already get them through OEMs and system integrators.

ASRock Radeon RX 6400 Challenger ITX: SFF card with no power connector 01 | TweakTown.com

They're not going to blast off with PC gamers, but HTPC users might want to grab it if they need an upgrade and were wanting to go AMD.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

