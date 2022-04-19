All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
SAPPHIRE's new Radeon RX 6400 PULSE teased, low-profile RDNA 2 card

SAPPHIRE has the first low-profile RDNA 2 graphics card with its new custom Radeon RX 6400 PULSE: Navi 24 GPU + 4GB of GDDR6.

Published Tue, Apr 19 2022 6:20 PM CDT
SAPPHIRE's new custom Radeon RX 6400 PULSE graphics card has been leaked, with the new low-profile card to be the lowest-end member of the RDNA 2 family of GPUs.

SAPPHIRE's new Radeon RX 6400 PULSE teased, low-profile RDNA 2 card 02 | TweakTown.com
The new SAPPHIRE Radeon RX 6400 PULSE is a low-profile GPU powered by the Navi 24 GPU, 4GB of GDDR6 memory, and a single fan. There's an optional half-height bracket, which makes the card super-small, finishing things off with its two display outputs: 1 x HDMI 2.1 (that's a nice surprise) and 1 x DisplayPort 1.4 connector.

The AMD Navi 24 GPU inside has 768 Stream Processors and 12 Ray Accelerators, with the 4GB of GDDR6 memory clocked at 16Gbps on a 64-bit memory interface. You will have H.264/H.265 decoding here, and with no PCIe power connectors you've got just 53W power consumption at a maximum... making the SAPPHIRE Radeon RX 6400 PULSE a mighty-fine GPU for a small HTPC system.

AMD announced the Radeon RX 6400 back in January, but it was only for the OEM market... with an April 20 release for the DIY market, which is why we're seeing it now.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

